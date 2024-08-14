These Game Ideas Are Sure To Keep Your Guests Entertained, Whether You’re Tying The Knot Indoors Or Outside

Weddings are wonderful and exciting occasions where all your friends and family members can mingle and have a blast. Many guests will attend a wedding and end up leaving with a new friend or two, or at the very least, many fond memories.

But weddings are long, and sometimes, you get invited to a ceremony where you hardly know anyone. Therefore, you would hope your hosts arrange a few things to break the ice and get everyone bonding.

Sure, there’s already a good chance you’ll bond with people on the dance floor, but there should be more than one way to introduce some wholesome and lively guest interactions. That’s why playing games at a wedding is a great idea.

They’re a quick way for people to get to know each other, making your wedding day even more memorable. If you have the means to set up a few simple outdoor games at your wedding, you’ll make your day even better.

Here are a few game ideas if you want a fun-filled wedding!

Reception Games

A few exciting ones you can play with your guests during your wedding reception on the dancefloor include:

Stand up, sit down

This is an awesome game for getting wedding guests moving as you ask them trivia questions about the bride and groom, then have them stand up for one answer option and sit down for the other.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.