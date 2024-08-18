This 100-Pound Dog Damaged His Paws On A Hike And Rescuers Carried Him Down A Mountain On A Stretcher

On July 27, 2024, a 100-pound dog named Fuji ran into trouble along the Cog Railway tracks on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

After starting a multi-day hike with his owner and a friend, Fuji’s paws began to show signs of damage on Mount Jefferson.

He continued walking until they reached the tracks, where he stopped due to exhaustion and torn pads.

The NH Paw Rescue was notified of the incident at 6:50 p.m. Fuji’s owner and friend were able to slowly carry him down for a little way until they were met by team members from the organization at around 9:30 p.m.

Fuji was given some water and placed on a foam pad on an emergency stretcher. He was transported down the mountain toward the Cogs Railway base station.

They arrived at 11:10 p.m., where Fuji’s paws were promptly cleaned and wrapped. Fuji’s owner planned to seek veterinary care once they got home.

NH Paw Rescue stated that the Presidential Range, which was the mountain Fuji and his group were on, has extremely rough terrain and sharp rocks, particularly on the northern peaks. The uneven ground can cause injury to dog paws.

Going hiking with your dog is a fun activity that can bring you and your pet closer together. It’s an excellent way to get some exercise in and enjoy the outdoors.

However, before you take your dog out on a hike, consider their capabilities and the conditions of the trail you’re planning to visit. For larger and older dogs, short and flat paths with few obstacles are best.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.