This High School Graduate Got A Tattoo Of An Inspiring Quote Penned By His Favorite Teacher, Who Helped Him Discover His Passion In Life

A recent high school graduate from Indiana inked up his chest with an inspiring quote from his favorite teacher, who he credits with helping him find his passion in life.

He even showed his teacher the tattoo he got in her honor and got the heartwarming moment captured on camera.

In a TikTok video that has racked up 4.8 million views, Chayce McCoy surprised his teacher Renee Sigmon with a tattoo of a note she had written to him.

It reads, “Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle! Always live your truth and continue to fight for what you believe!!”

After seeing the tattoo, Renee was moved nearly to tears and gave an exclamation of surprise. The pair shared a warm hug, and then she told her former student that he was the “best.”

When Chayce McCoy started his freshman year at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was struggling with his mental health and didn’t really have a vision for his future.

“I had no hopes for myself. I didn’t want to go to college. College was not an option for me just because I had no drive, no motivation, and I just really was not going in a good spot or good direction,” Chayce explained in a follow-up video posted to TikTok.

However, during his sophomore year, he found out about his high school’s two-year culinary program.

By his junior year, he was enrolled in the program, where he met his teacher, Renee Sigmon. While he had always loved cooking, he never expected to turn the skill into a career.

