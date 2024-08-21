Upon Learning Her Fiancé Was Cheating With A Coworker, She Left Her Ring Behind, Moved Out, And Silently Started To Move On With Her Life

When you learn that the person you hoped to spend the rest of your years with was unfaithful, it’s understandable to immediately want to cut them off and never speak to them again.

A woman has decided to start a new life without her ex-fiancé, who cheated on her with his coworker. But some of her loved ones are making her feel guilty about it.

She’s 31 and was with her ex, Jose, for five years. They had only been engaged for around six months before she discovered he had been having an affair with a coworker.

She looked through his email inbox and found evidence proving they had been going behind her back for nine months.

It was a devastating blow, as she always figured she and Jose had a solid relationship and would be together forever, starting a family and building a home.

“At first, I was beyond mad, and my first impulse was to find ways to literally ruin his and her life,” she explained.

“But honestly, after about 16 hours of thinking and crying about it [while] he was on a work trip, I figured anything I did would be a waste of time.”

Because her goal in life was to become a mother and be with someone who made her happy, she didn’t believe it was worth it to waste even a second plotting revenge against Jose and his coworker. Instead, she planned to let it go and begin anew.

She packed up all her belongings and, with her parents’ help, moved back into her family’s house for some security. She left behind everything considered her and Jose’s and opted not to take any items that symbolized them as a couple.

