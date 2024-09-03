3 Delicious Tomato Recipes To Help You Use Up Your Summer Harvest

I’m no gardener, but my mom sure is. For as long as I can remember, she’s been enthusiastically growing tomatoes.

One of my favorite childhood memories is playing underneath her tomato plants with my sisters and pretending we were crawling through a jungle. I mean, my mom really knows how to grow these bad boys, and times have not changed.

To this day, she grows so many tomatoes that she’s not really sure what to do with all of them aside from giving them away to her friends and family.

If you’re anything like her and you have a bountiful summer harvest of tomatoes to use up, here are some delicious recipes to help you out!

Spicy, Creamy, Garlicky Cherry Tomato Pasta

This pasta recipe is spicy, creamy, garlicky, and packed with tomatoes, too. This dish is courtesy of TikToker @car_biegirl, and it’s one of my new favorite things to make. Oh, and it will only take you 20 minutes to whip up.

Ingredients:

1 Entire head of garlic, peeled

1 Pint of cherry tomatoes

1 Cup of heavy cream

2 or 3 Tablespoons of Calabrian chili (if you would like your pasta to be less spicy, put less in)

Salt

Black pepper

Dried oregano

Olive oil

1 Box of your favorite pasta

Parmesan, grated, to add on top

Instructions:

