5 Eco-Friendly Methods You Can Use To Kill Mold And Mildew, No Harsh Chemicals Required

Mold and mildew thrive in poorly ventilated, humid environments, making basements, bathrooms, and kitchens prime targets. Not only do the spores affect the appearance of your home, but they also have the potential to harm your health.

Harsh chemicals like bleach and borax can banish mold, but there are natural ways to safely eliminate it without introducing more toxins into your living space.

Here are five simple and eco-friendly alternatives to kill mold and mildew that won’t have a negative impact on your family or the environment.

Vinegar

Vinegar is one of the best mold murderers around. The most effective way to use vinegar is to pour some into a spray bottle and apply it to the affected area. Let it sit for a few hours, and then scrub the mold with a brush.

You can incorporate a couple of drops of an essential oil or dilute the vinegar with water if the pungent scent bothers you.

However, the water might decrease its effectiveness. You can also try spraying the vinegar right before you head out to work or run some errands. By the time you return, the smell will be gone.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Another way to tackle moldy surfaces is to spray three percent hydrogen peroxide and leave it on for about 10 minutes. Afterward, scrub it clean and use a damp cloth to wipe away any leftover mold spores.

