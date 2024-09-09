A Female Elk Trampled A 4-Year-Old Boy On A Colorado Playground, Marking The Second Time A Child Was Injured By An Elk Attack In Under A Week

On a playground at Estes Park, Colorado, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by a female elk. It is the second time in less than a week that a child was injured due to an elk attack.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the young boy had been playing in a local playground when the animal charged and trampled him around 1:30 in the afternoon.

At the time, several families had been at the playground. They were unaware that two elk calves were hidden nearby.

Suddenly, an adult female elk rushed toward the 4-year-old boy and stomped on him multiple times before a family member was able to scare the elk away. The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Since the incident, the playground and parts of the Lake Estes Loop trail have been closed for the foreseeable future. Three days earlier, a female elk had charged at an eight-year-old girl who was riding her bike in Estes Park.

The animal chased her down and stomped on her several times. She was also brought to a hospital and was released the same day.

Following the incident, wildlife officials discovered an elk calf in the area. An adult female elk at the site became aggressive toward them. The calf was transported to a laboratory where experts will help care for it.

In the aftermath of both elk attacks, “non-lethal bean bag rounds” were used to scare the adult elks away from public areas. The elk that attacked the girl was not euthanized because it had been acting off survival instincts as an elk mother protecting her calf.

As the calving season continues, CPW is warning both local residents and visitors about the possibility of elk attacks.

