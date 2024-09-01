A New Exhibition At Kensington Palace Spotlights The Untold Lives Of Royal Staff Who Served The English Monarchy From 1660 To 1830

Kings and queens would never have been able to rule successfully without their loyal and diligent staff. Those workers handled a variety of matters behind the scenes on behalf of the monarchs.

At Kensington Palace in London, a new exhibition is now shining the spotlight on royal staff who served the English monarchy between 1660 and 1830.

The exhibit is called “Untold Lives” and shows off a diverse range of objects that tell the stories of the workers’ lives.

For instance, displayed next to a gown worn by Queen Charlotte was a large saw with serrated edges.

In the 1700s, two women named Frances Talbot and Louisa Flint held the physically demanding roles of “Keepers of Ice and Snow.” They used the saw to cut ice from ponds and rivers so the royals could enjoy cold drinks and desserts.

Within the display of the queen’s dress and the ice saw, there was also a fire bucket from the mid-1800s. According to the exhibition’s website, servants and staff saved Kensington Palace from burning down on three separate occasions.

Other fascinating job positions that have helped keep the palace running include wet nurses—who fed and cared for the children of the monarchs— rat killers, toilet attendants, and wild cat keepers.

The rat killer dressed in a “rat-embroidered uniform” while carrying out their duties of ridding the palace of vermin. A person with the title of “Groom of the Stool” would tend to the monarchs while they were using the toilet.

The wild cat keeper took care of the pet tigers owned by the royals. As the British Empire grew in the form of colonial expansion, new faces from other regions of the world arrived at the palace, as depicted in a collection of paintings by Sir Godfrey Kneller.

