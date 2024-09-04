After A Dreamy Dinner Date This Week, The Guy She’s Been Seeing For Two Months Unexpectedly Ended Things

For the last two months, this girl has been seeing a guy. They’ve gone on 13 official dates, plus two casual ones, and have met up weekly since they started dating.

On Monday evening, he invited her out to have dinner with him, and the whole night was pretty dreamy in her book.

They shared a kiss, which absolutely stirred up the butterflies for her, but that’s hardly the first sweet, romantic moment they have shared together.

On Tuesday, they didn’t speak at all during the day, but then that evening, he dumped her unexpectedly via text.

“Hey, sorry, I just don’t feel like seeing each other anymore,” he wrote to her in the message. “Not against you at all.”

“Yesterday, I was a bit tired at the end, but it just seems like we’re not a very good match.”

“I won’t commit to a serious relationship with you, and I should be frank rather than just playing nice. You’re awesome, and I’m sure you’ll find someone; I wish you the best.”

She just cannot understand how they had such a lovely date together, but then he ended things out of the blue a day later.

She also completely believed that things between them were heading in a serious and committed direction.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.