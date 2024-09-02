After Finding Out His Wife Had An Affair With His Friend And He’s Not Actually The Biological Father Of His Daughter, He Plans To Divorce Her And Abandon Her Child

This 32-year-old man and his wife, who is also 32, have been married for seven years now, and they have a 5-year-old daughter together.

“Let me tell you, I truly thought she was the love of my life,” he said.

Then, throughout the past year, they started to encounter a lot of issues and lost their “spark.” Still, according to him, he continued to have a close relationship with both his wife and daughter.

However, just a few months ago, everything came crashing down. Out of the blue, he got a call from his 32-year-old friend named Jack, asking to meet him.

He found this pretty strange, and when they got together, Jack was actually pretty drunk.

Afterward, his friend proceeded to reveal how he’d been having an affair with his wife years ago. Apparently, the cheating started not long after he and his wife tied the knot, and she continued having an affair with Jack from there on.

“Man, at that point, I was boiling with rage and wanted to smack the [heck] out of him,” he recalled.

He tried to hold back, too, but he still wound up slapping Jack.

Following the meeting with his friend, he also went straight home to confront his wife. She started crying and confessed to the affair through her tears before begging him not to leave – promising that the whole thing was a mistake.

