After His Wife Left Him For Another Man, He Discovered She’d Been Cheating For Years, And He Wasn’t Actually The Biological Father Of Their 7-Year-Old Daughter

This 42-year-old man and his wife, who’s 38, have been married for 15 years now, and they have three kids. Their two sons are 14 and 10-years-old, while their daughter is 7-years-old.

But even though he never questioned the paternity of his children, he recently found out that he wasn’t actually his daughter’s biological father.

The drama started to unfold a couple of months ago when he realized his wife suddenly started acting distant.

“She was always on her phone, going out more often, and just seemed disinterested in spending time with me or the kids,” he recalled.

“I tried to talk to her about it, but she brushed it off, saying she was just stressed with work and life in general.”

Yet, afterward, his wife proceeded to announce that she was leaving him. She claimed to have met another man and fallen out of love with him. So, she wanted a divorce, and he was left feeling completely blindsided.

He did not see this coming whatsoever. Still, what struck him the most was how his wife decided to take their daughter with her – leaving their sons behind with him.

“I didn’t understand why she would split up the kids, so I started digging,” he explained.

He wasn’t even sure exactly what he was searching for. Even so, he wound up stumbling across some old text messages and emails on his wife’s laptop – which she forgot to take when she left.

