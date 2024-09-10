After She Was Allegedly Assaulted With A Deadly Weapon By Her Boyfriend During An Argument And Filed A Report Against Him In 2000, She Got Into A Man’s Truck And Was Never Seen Again

In 2000, Peggy Ashley Vinson was a 23-year-old mother of three from Kentucky. Her two eldest children, aged 5 and 2, were living with their respective fathers at the time; meanwhile, she had custody of her 8-month-old daughter.

Peggy worked at Federal-Mogul, a manufacturer in Scottsville, Kentucky, and on July 29, 2000, she left her daughter with a babysitter while she completed her shift.

Yet, shortly after she left work, she got into a fight with her boyfriend and ultimately disappeared.

During their argument, Peggy was allegedly assaulted with a deadly weapon. She subsequently drove to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to file a report.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Peggy then left the department, and she was last seen alive a half hour later.

Surveillance footage captured Peggy driving into the parking lot of the A.O. Smith electrical motor plant, located in Scottsville, at about 2:00 a.m. Additionally, another vehicle was following close behind.

Just a few minutes later, at 2:07 a.m., Peggy was last spotted exiting her car and entering the white truck of a man named Calvin. Since then, she has never been seen or heard from again.

Peggy was reported missing two days later by her babysitter after she did not return home. Once an investigation was launched, Calvin told authorities that he’d driven Peggy to a pay phone. Next, he reportedly brought her back to her car that same evening.

However, records from the phone booth showed that no calls had been placed. Surveillance footage from the A.O. Smith electrical motor plant parking lot also did not show Peggy returning to her vehicle – only leaving.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.