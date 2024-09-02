Disinfecting Your Washing Machine Will Keep Your Clothes Clean And Smelling Pristine: Here’s How

Cleaning a washing machine is probably one of those things that isn’t really on your radar until that fresh laundry scent disappears and is replaced by an unpleasant sour smell. By then, your washing machine is most likely swimming with nasty germs and bacteria.

Your washing machine works hard to clean your sweaty workout clothes, used towels, bedsheets, and clothes. The dirt and grime from these garments have to go somewhere!

Without regular cleaning, a filthy mess of leftover detergent, hard-water deposits, mold, and mildew can build up in the appliance over time.

This can leave your clothes with a strange residue or a funky odor. Your laundry also might just get contaminated with bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

It’s in your best interest to disinfect your washing machine at least once a month to ensure that your laundry is actually clean and properly sanitized. Whether you have a top-loading or front-loading machine, here’s how to keep it pristine.

How To Clean A Top-Loading Washing Machine

For a top-loading machine, you can make a vinegar-based mixture by combining a one-to-one ratio of water and distilled white vinegar in a spray bottle. Use the vinegar mixture or an all-purpose cleaner to wipe down the inside of the appliance and the seals around the door.

Instead of a spray, you could also run an empty, normal cycle with hot water and two cups of distilled white vinegar. Let the machine fill with water for about a minute. Then, pause the cycle for an hour to let the vinegar soak. The combination of hot water and vinegar removes and wards off the growth of bacteria, in addition to cutting through and eliminating odors.

No matter which method you opt for, you should also use a toothbrush to scrub under the rim of the tub and around the lid since these areas are harder to reach.

