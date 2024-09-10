Ever Since His Wife Inherited A 7-Figure Sum, She’s Become So Entitled He’s Losing His Attraction To Her

For five years, this 31-year-old man dated his 30-year-old wife, and then they got married. Now, he comes from modest beginnings, whereas his wife was spoiled growing up.

He’s more ambitious than his wife is, and she has always held a deep-seated hatred for work, but she knew she had to aspire to something in order for them to progress in life. They both have great careers, and they make excellent money, considering how young they are.

A year ago, his wife’s great-aunt passed away, and she was a very cheap woman who never ended up getting married.

They then learned his wife’s great-aunt invested her money wisely for years, which meant she had an enormous amount of assets.

“To our shock, my wife was left [with] a 7-figure trust in the will,” he explained. “Naturally, we both see this as life-changing.”

“We can now finally afford to buy a nice house near the city and have it paid off, which is what her aunt intended it for in the will. Amazing! Right? Being from the background that I come from, I had never seen this type of money before.”

“I saw the blessing that it was, but I also saw the potential dark side of it in how it could influence my wife’s perspective. She’s never struggled in life and very much has a sense of entitlement to her, despite her many great qualities.”

Sadly, he was right about the sheer amount of money poisoning his wife. It didn’t take long for his wife to start using her money as an excuse to no longer put any effort into their lives.

Soon, she’s planning on quitting her job in order to be an unemployed housewife. They do not have any children, so his wife will just be sitting around at home all day.

