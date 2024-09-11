He Accidentally Punched His Wife And Broke Her Nose After She Put On A Mask To Prank Him, And Now His In-Laws Are Trying To Convince Her To Leave Him

This 24-year-old man and his wife, who’s 26, have been married for the past two years now. But, a recent prank gone wrong is threatening his reputation with his in-laws.

It all began two weeks ago when his wife went to stay at her parent’s house to spend some time with them. That’s why, when he got back from work at night three days ago, he thought he was alone.

“I had no idea that my wife was already home,” he recalled.

However, she was, and she decided to pull a prank on him. More specifically, she put on a mask and snuck up on him. To make matters worse, he was apparently drunk at the time.

So, once he was startled by her jumpscare, he actually punched his wife in the face and wound up breaking her nose!

Right after it happened, and he realized it was his wife, they immediately went to the hospital. She was bleeding a lot, but thankfully, she was okay.

“I apologized to her a lot and kept apologizing. I told her I didn’t mean to hurt her and that I would never hurt her,” he detailed.

His wife supposedly understood, too, and once they returned from the hospital, they both just went to sleep.

While they’re both on the same page about what happened, though, his in-laws are a different story. As soon as they heard about his wife’s broken nose, her parents and brother were infuriated and started calling him all sorts of names.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.