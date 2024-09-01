He Agreed To Help Pay For His Brother’s Wedding, But Now He’s Taking Back The Offer After His Brother Changed The Plan And Eloped Without Telling Anyone

This man and his brother, Ethan, have always had a close relationship, and they’ve been there for each other through it all. So, when he recently found out that his brother was engaged, he was over the moon for him.

However, his excitement was quickly dampened when he found out that Ethan and his fiancée intended to throw a large, fancy wedding – and his brother expected their family members to help pay for it.

He’s already in his own relationship, and he and his partner have been budgeting for a lot of personal expenses this year. For instance, they needed to complete some home repairs, and they were hoping to go on a much-needed vacation.

“Despite this, we agreed to contribute a reasonable amount to Ethan’s wedding fund, which we communicated to him,” he said.

Still, just a few weeks later, the plan completely changed. Out of nowhere, Ethan called him to share how he and his fiancée had actually eloped. The couple apparently had a private ceremony and no longer wanted to go through with the big wedding they’d planned.

“Instead, they wanted us to help cover the costs of the elopement and the reception they were now planning to hold for extended family and friends,” he revealed.

This didn’t sit right with him, though, since the elopement was a total surprise, and neither he nor his partner had been involved in any of the planning.

That’s why he doesn’t think it’s fair that they’re expected to cover the price of a new event. He and his partner tried telling Ethan that, too.

“We explained that, due to our own financial constraints, we would not be able to contribute as generously as we had originally intended,” he recalled.

