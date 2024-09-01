He Makes Over $200,000 A Year, And He’s Considering Leaving His Job To Save His Relationship With His Ex

Two months ago, this 28-year-old guy and his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend broke up after spending three years together.

A year into their relationship, he was offered a job 8 hours away from their city with a big pay increase.

They discussed the opportunity, and while his ex wasn’t convinced they could survive a long-distance relationship, he took the job.

“When we lived in the same city, we had no issues, and I’ve never felt so connected to someone,” he explained.

“But when we moved to long distance, things started to fall apart in slow motion. And over the next 2 years, resentment started to form on both sides.”

His ex grew upset over the infrequency of his visits, and he wasn’t happy that she never came to visit him in his town.

They each felt so incredibly lonely that his ex was the one to call it all off. Their breakup wasn’t ugly, and they didn’t harbor any ill will for the other person.

Following their split, he deleted his ex from social media and asked her not to contact him at all. Since being single, he’s invested his newfound time into self-improvement, but he’s unable to get over his ex.

He even saw her twice in person, which didn’t help him feel confident in moving on. One month ago marked the first time he saw her, and he dropped by her home to collect the belongings he still had there.

