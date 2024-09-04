Her Fiancé Canceled Their Wedding, And Now His Mom Is Mad At Her For Posting On Social Media About It

On October 12th, this woman and her fiancé were supposed to be getting married. But two Sundays ago, he canceled their wedding.

They argued a lot over the last year, which stemmed from them having very different communication styles.

For instance, she would be talking about one thing, and he would hear the complete opposite. He previously admitted this was taking a severe toll on him emotionally, and nothing ever got solved over the years, not even with therapy.

So, that’s why he chose to end things and call off their wedding: they argue too much and communicate atrociously. Their fights mainly centered on money, or not feeling like the other person was understanding.

She can admit that the way they attempted to work through problems was unhealthy and not how adults should act.

She knew they were not in the best place relationship-wise, but she had no idea he was happy to leave her over it.

In the aftermath of him calling off their wedding, she sat on the floor, called her mom, and sobbed her heart out.

She’s actually not furious with him and hopes he finds happiness, whatever that happens to look like.

After he ended things on Sunday, he left without a word on Wednesday. He just packed up his things and walked out of their shared apartment while she was at work. He never so much as said goodbye to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.