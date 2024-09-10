Her Fiancé Confessed That He Finds Her Friends Attractive After Checking Them Out In Their Tiny Bikinis, And She’s Heartbroken

Two weeks ago, this 33-year-old woman and her 30-year-old fiancé set out for a European vacation, and they just got home from their trip.

While it was an amazing experience, some major obstacles popped up while they were still abroad. She and her fiancé have never taken a trip this extensive together, nor have they really been outside of the country they’re from.

“The stresses got the best of us on travel days, and we really clashed,” she explained. “We managed to have conversations and get through, but one thing I noticed was his wandering eye while we were traveling.”

She’s quite good at reading her fiancé’s body language, and she can obviously see when he attempts to position himself in a specific way so he can get a better look at things.

Her fiancé also loves to try to discreetly check other women out, but it’s something she notices every single time.

During their vacation, she brought it up to her fiancé that she could tell he was checking girls out, but he denied it all the way.

She then dragged up a summer pool party they attended, along with her best friends. A handful of her besties had on itty bitty bikinis, and she could tell her fiancé was checking out one of her best friend’s backsides while she was sitting close to him.

She informed her fiancé that she didn’t want to address the pool party situation but that he was acting in the same way on their trip, so she didn’t think he gave her much of a choice to leave the past in the past.

Her fiancé instantly looked agitated, but he couldn’t find the words to say. But then he defended his actions by saying her best friends were in bikinis, so what was he supposed to have done in that situation?

