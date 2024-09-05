Her Husband Had Way Too Much To Drink And Destroyed Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Last Saturday, this 31-year-old woman’s best friend got married, and she was one of the bridesmaids.

The wedding took two entire years for her best friend to organize, and it was a Sikh wedding. A year ago, her best friend moved four hours away, and although she hasn’t spent a lot of time with her because of that, she’s been with her every step of the way, helping her plan.

“It was a beautiful day and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I was so excited to party the night away,” she explained.

“During the day, I fulfilled my bridesmaid duties and helped my friend whenever she needed it, i.e., toilet breaks and food breaks, as she was busy with her 300+ guests and all of the traditional rituals the wedding followed.”

That night, she had three drinks, but every time she ran into her husband, he appeared to be drunker and drunker.

He downed 7 beers before picking up gin and lemonades. He was so wasted before the last ceremonial act was done that he couldn’t remain upright.

Despite having way too much to drink, her husband could tell that she was upset, so he constantly asked her what was wrong.

She replied that they could discuss it later when he was sober. He kept pressing her, so after 20 minutes of his badgering, she said she was unhappy with how much he had to drink and felt unsupported.

Adding to this, she and her husband have a rule where if they go to a wedding, the person who is friendliest with the bride and groom gets to drink more while the other one has to be the designated driver.

