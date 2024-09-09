Her Late Friend’s Family Said She’s Disrespecting Her Memory By Not Wanting To Take Her Dog

Very recently, this 29-year-old woman sadly lost her best friend. It’s been extremely difficult for her to deal with her best friend’s passing.

Now, her best friend had a dog that she absolutely adored. After her friend passed away, her family asked her to take in her best friend’s dog.

She suspects that her best friend may have dropped her name as someone who would be happy to take the dog in the event that something ever happened.

“Here’s the thing: I’m not a dog person,” she explained. “It’s not that I dislike dogs, but I’ve never owned one, and the idea of having a pet feels overwhelming.”

“I live alone, I work long hours, and honestly, I enjoy having a pet-free, quiet home. I never really pictured myself as someone who could handle the responsibilities of a dog, especially one as high-energy as hers.”

As soon as her best friend’s family contacted her about the dog, she said in the nicest way possible that she didn’t believe she was the best fit.

She pointed out that she was unable to give the dog the attention and consideration it so required.

She then brought up perhaps asking some other friends or even talking to a rescue for help finding the perfect situation for the dog.

“Her family was really upset and said I was disrespecting my friend’s memory by not stepping up, especially since I was one of her closest friends,” she added.

