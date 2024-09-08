Her Sister Went Behind Her Back And Tried To Get Her Fiancé To Call Off Their Engagement By Saying He Could Do Better, So Now She’s No Longer Attending Her Sister’s Wedding

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, Mark, who’s 29, have been engaged for about a year now. She thinks that Mark is a super supportive and kind guy. Plus, she believed that her family always liked him.

However, she also has a 31-year-old sister named Ella, who just so happens to be tying the knot in two weeks.

She and Ella were always close, even though they were quite different from each other. While she is a more introverted and laid-back person, her sister is the “life of the party” and loves being in the spotlight.

“It never bothered me much – until now,” she revealed.

That’s because, about one month ago, Ella actually approached her fiancé Mark and tried to get him to call off their engagement!

For some context, the drama all began when her sister asked her fiancé to grab coffee one day. Ella claimed the reason for the meet-up was that she needed help picking out her wedding present.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time,” she recalled, “But when Mark came home, he was really quiet. After some coaxing, he finally told me what happened.”

She found out that, the entire time, Ella kept trying to convince her fiancé that she wasn’t right for him. Apparently, Ella called her “too boring” and unambitious and claimed that Mark could “do better.”

The worst part was when her sister suggested that her fiancé should just end their engagement and start seeing other people!

