He’s Angry That His Girlfriend Went On A Late-Night Drive With A Male Coworker And Lied About It, But She Doesn’t Think It’s A Big Deal

This 20-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who’s 19, for a while, but he’s only recently become concerned about their relationship. That’s because, out of the blue, she began getting quite close to a male coworker at her job.

“I have no issue with her having male friends in general,” he clarified, “But the way things have unfolded has made me uncomfortable.”

The issue first started when his girlfriend and her coworker decided to play Roblox, a video game, together. That was fine with him, but his girlfriend initially lied about the situation and claimed she was just playing with a female friend.

Then, the following day, she came clean and told him that it was actually her male coworker.

“We had a small argument about it, but we resolved it, and I didn’t think much of it after that,” he recalled.

A couple of days later, though, things got worse. After his girlfriend and her coworker both ended a night shift around 11:00 p.m., the pair decided to go on a late-night drive together. The drive even lasted a whopping four hours, too.

He made it clear that he definitely was not comfortable with that, and his girlfriend agreed that she wouldn’t do it ever again.

Yet, after two more weeks passed by, he caught his girlfriend on another late-night drive with that same coworker.

“I’ll admit I was kind of snooping on her location because I had a feeling something was off, and it turns out I was right,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.