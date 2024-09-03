He’s Married, But Last Weekend He Told His Ex-Girlfriend That He’s Still In Love With Her

Seven years ago, this 40-year-old man began dating his 41-year-old wife, and they tied the knot five years ago.

His wife is everything to him, and he can sit here and say he’s happy to be married to her. They own a beautiful home in an upscale area, and they have two kids together, whom he loves with all of his heart.

But let’s rewind to 14 years ago when his ex-girlfriend dumped him (she’s currently 37-years-old).

“I was absolutely heartbroken – she was my person,” he explained. “I spent the next five, six years thinking about her every day – including while being what was, in hindsight, a very toxic relationship.”

His ex wouldn’t allow him to have female friends unless these girls were also friends with her. But even then, his ex would accuse him of cheating with her best friend.

After he got dumped, he and his ex would text one another once or twice every year or leave an occasional comment on a social media post.

They never interacted more than that, and he has only seen her twice in person throughout the last five years.

Not long after things ended with his ex, his wife entered his life, and his ex no longer crossed his mind that much.

In the last year, he and his wife have experienced some difficulties, like stress over their respective careers and the health of their children. Also, his father-in-law passed away.

