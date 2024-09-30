He’s Not On Board With His Girlfriend’s Dream Of Being A Stay-At-Home Mom, Since That Will Prevent Them From Retiring Early

Retiring early and not being stuck toiling away in corporate America is a dream for many, but it takes being financially savvy to accomplish it.

Gaining the ability to retire on the early side is something this 28-year-old man and his 24-year-old girlfriend are looking forward to in the future.

They’ve been dating for more than two years, and a couple of weeks back, his girlfriend brought up another dream of hers, which is being a stay-at-home mom.

This was eye-opening to him since he says his girlfriend has never talked about this before. Meanwhile, she swears that she addressed this early on, so she got mad at him for not remembering.

Overlooking their disagreement with that minor detail, he’s not on board with his girlfriend wanting to stay at home and give up her job.

“I’ve always mentioned that I want us to both retire early so we can spend more time with each other and family,” he explained.

“We both currently make roughly the same and about upper-middle-class income, but shifting to having one income would severely hinder that goal (if not completely void it).”

He pointed out how early retirement will not be in the cards for them anymore, and his girlfriend hit back that it’s not her goal, but his. He thought that was rude since he envisioned this would be something they could do together.

If his girlfriend wants to head down the path of being a stay-at-home mom, he will be stuck having to be the breadwinner.

