He’s Wondering If He Should Divorce His Wife Since She’s Not Interested In Him Anymore

It’s been 14 years so far that this 36-year-old man has been with her 35-year-old wife. They tied the knot 5 years ago, and they have two children, who are four and seven.

Back when he first met his wife, he was upfront about how affectionate he was. He’s always enjoyed cuddling and other physical acts of romance.

Sadly, as the years have gone on, his wife has become uninterested in him and their marriage. He says things are so bad now with the lack of affection his wife shows him that it’s no longer tolerable for him to remain married to her.

His wife has spent the last five years not making any kind of effort. She doesn’t try to hug him or kiss him or anything.

Three months ago, he decided to test his wife and take notes on how she treats him. He stopped trying to initiate kisses two months ago, and she never noticed.

A month ago, he cut out the hugs and any kind of physical touch, but his wife didn’t pick up on that either. One night, he gave her a foot massage, and she demanded to know why he was angry with her.

“When I kiss her, she says “what’s this about?” which indicates that she has no interest in me kissing her,” he explained.

“For the last 4 months, I have been DROWNING in my thoughts about ruining my life when I got with her and had kids with her; now I’m stuck.”

“I have talked to her about these things and told [her] how I feel, but it’s pretty much always the same: I’m at fault, I’m needy, I’m this and that; she never acknowledges that she may have some faults as well.”

