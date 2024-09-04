He’s Worried That The Relationship His Girlfriend Has With Her Old High School Teacher Is Weird

For the last 9 months, this 26-year-old man has been dating his 23-year-old girlfriend, and things are going great so far.

Humor is a big part of their relationship, and they like to tease each other about things. One of the things his girlfriend likes to joke around about is that she’s interested in older guys.

He figured that was just harmless until his girlfriend’s old high school teacher came into the picture. Well, this guy was always in the picture; he just didn’t quite know the extent.

“Here’s the situation: back when my girlfriend was in high school, she had a teacher who really helped her get through one of her classes,” he explained.

“This teacher thought she was like his prodigy; basically, my girlfriend was his favorite student.”

His girlfriend is about to graduate college and is in her last year, but this teacher was a big part of her life from 16 through 18.

He just thinks it’s super weird that his girlfriend still maintains a connection with her teacher, who is currently in his 40s.

He doesn’t quite see a reason for them to still be in touch, and he’s concerned that his girlfriend’s teacher thinks there could be something more there.

His girlfriend has her teacher’s number saved on her phone, and they text and call one another from time to time.

