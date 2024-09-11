His Brother Decided To Remove Him As A Groomsman, So He Took Back His Offer To Host His Brother’s Wedding At His Vacation Property Just Three Months Before The Big Day

This 37-year-old guy has a younger brother named Tom, who’s 26 and set to get married in about three months.

About a year ago, he also lent Tom and his fiancée a hand while they were planning their nuptials. At the time, the couple was having difficulty finding an affordable wedding venue.

“But I own a vacation property with a large yard that’s been used for a couple of small weddings before, so I offered it to him as a wedding venue, rent-free,” he recalled.

He only had one condition – he wanted to be a part of Tom’s wedding party. His brother agreed to that stipulation, too, and everything was fine afterward.

Well, that was until just last week when he and Tom got into a small argument over something that he thought was pretty insignificant.

Then, a few days later, he received a text from his brother, who claimed that he and his fiancé had opted to “downsize” the wedding party. In other words, he was no longer a groomsman.

He was totally caught off guard since he believed his spot in the wedding party had been solidified a year before, and he called his brother to get to the bottom of the issue.

“Tom said it wasn’t personal. Just that they wanted to keep things small and didn’t feel like they needed me in the wedding party,” he revealed.

This honestly hurt his feelings. However, he didn’t voice that to his brother.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.