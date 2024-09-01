His Girlfriend Confessed To Cheating On Him After She Supposedly Thought Another Man At The Bar Was Him, But He’s Considering Breaking Up With Her Over It

This 28-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who’s 26, have been dating for two years now, and their relationship has always been stable and filled with love. He genuinely thought that they were headed for a future together.

Yet, just a few days ago, she went out to a bar to celebrate a friend’s birthday, and he wasn’t able to attend due to work.

“I trusted her completely and never had any doubts that she’d be safe with her friends,” he recalled.

Well, when she went over to his house the following day, she looked really upset, and he immediately knew that something was wrong. That was when his girlfriend confessed to cheating on him after she got drunk at the bar.

Quite honestly, though, her version of the events does not make a ton of sense.

His girlfriend claimed that she was pretty wasted that evening and wound up seeing a guy who looked just like him at the bar. So, while in her “drunken state,” she apparently thought it was him – her boyfriend – and approached the man.

She supposedly called out his name, but this other guy just kept smiling and talking to her anyway. Then, his girlfriend spent the rest of the evening with this other man and swore that she thought it was him the whole time.

“She kept calling him by my name, and apparently, he never corrected her. They danced, talked, and left the bar together. She said she was convinced it was me, even when they left,” he explained.

It was not until the next morning, when his girlfriend woke up in a complete stranger’s bed that she realized it wasn’t actually him all along. She said that, at that moment, she was horrified and quickly fled. Afterward, she headed over to his place to tell him everything.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.