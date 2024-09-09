His Girlfriend’s Been Unemployed For 4 Years, So He Thinks He Has No Choice But To Dump Her

Four years ago, this 34-year-old guy started dating his 32-year-old girlfriend. Only a few months after they moved in together, his girlfriend quit her job, citing burnout as the reason.

He’s a complete workaholic, but he gathered up all of his sympathy and did his best to support her as she bounced back.

The issue is that his girlfriend has now been unemployed for four years, and he doesn’t think he can keep carrying her weight and paying for all of their bills.

His girlfriend hasn’t attempted to look for a new position, and he’s concerned he’s only enabling her to keep sitting around all day, doing nothing.

She mentioned that she wanted to change careers, so he paid for her to take some classes that she never finished.

“She hates doing chores, so it’s not like she found herself as a homekeeper either,” he explained.

“[As a] matter of fact, she mostly watches Netflix for hours. And dreams of traveling (we don’t have that kind of money).”

His girlfriend is depressed, and while she goes to therapy, to him, it seems she’s only getting worse as time goes on instead of better. It’s like she has given up.

He’s tried to discuss his concerns with her, and that he can’t keep paying for their lives all on his own, but whenever he does, she has an excuse.

