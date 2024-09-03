His Mom Wants To Wear A Basically White Dress To His Engagement Party And He Knows It’s Intentional To Try To Hurt His Fiancée

This 23-year-old man and his 21-year-old fiancée have been together for the last six years, but his mom has never come around to wanting to include his fiancée in their family.

His mom isn’t outright evil to his fiancée, but she likes to be rude on occasion, or she does go out of her way to exclude his fiancée from things.

He hasn’t spoken to his mom about this over the years, as things seem to resolve on their own without his intervention.

His dad is super neutral when it comes to his fiancée, but he’s like that about everything in life, so he’s hardly surprised.

Tomorrow, his mom is throwing an engagement party for him and his fiancée, and his mom wanted to know what outfits they are planning.

He told his mom about what he’s going to wear and mentioned that his fiancée is going to show up in a white dress since it’s traditional for the bride to wear white to her engagement party.

“I felt like that would’ve been enough of a hint to avoid the disaster of my mom becoming “the bad mother-in-law,” but I saw a picture of her dress, and it is 70% white,” he explained.

“My fiancée is certain this was intentional. Given my mother’s controlling and self-centered attitude, it’s believable, but I don’t want to jump to that conclusion. I’ve told my fiancée that during the party, we need to ignore the fact that she chose to wear white and address it later.”

“My mom thrives on petty confrontation, and I refuse to give her the time of day for it. But this needs to be addressed. My father, in the past, had been a voice of reason and is my personal mentor (I wouldn’t be who I am without him). I want to consult my dad about what he thinks because I’m certain she asked him because I know she asked my grandmother.”

