His Wife Found His Old Diary, Where He Wrote About Still Being Deeply In Love With His Ex-Girlfriend Just Months Before They Met, So Now She Feels Like A Rebound

This 30-year-old man and his wife, who’s also 30, have been together for nine years and married for four years. They also have two children, and up until recently, things in their relationship were great.

However, after he and his wife visited his parents’ home last month, everything changed.

For some context, his parent’s house has a large attic with a closet, where he used to spend a lot of time during his childhood. So, during the visit, his wife was in the attic when she came across one of his old diaries from about 10 years ago.

“I had no issues with it and nothing to hide, and my wife was very excited to read the diary,” he recalled.

Yet, he completely forgot that he’d written a ton about his ex-girlfriend, who he was dating just a few months before he met his wife.

Back then, he and his ex had dated for nearly seven years, and he was deeply in love with her. But she wound up moving back to Serbia, her home country, and they ended things.

At the time, he and his ex agreed not to reach out to each other ever again since his ex had no intention of returning to the U.S. anyway.

“The breakup really hurt, and I wrote a lot of my thoughts in the diary. It had all sorts of love letters, my deep feelings for my ex, and how I would do anything to be with her again,” he explained.

Although just a few months after he and his ex broke up, he ultimately met his current wife.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.