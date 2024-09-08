Mayan Farmers Used Intercropping To Maximize Crop Production Centuries Ago, And Now Researchers Think This Technique May Help Them Grow Food On Mars

Centuries ago, Maya farmers perfected a technique called intercropping, which involved growing multiple plants in close proximity to each other. It helped maximize the growth of crops.

Now, researchers are experimenting with the technique to try to figure out how to grow food on Mars. Their findings were divulged in the journal PLOS One.

Scientists at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands conducted a series of greenhouse experiments that replicated the conditions of structures that could be built on Mars one day.

They filled pots with regolith, a mixture of sand, rocks, and dust that resembled the soil found on the Red Planet. They also filled some containers with regular potting soil and others with sand from riverbeds.

A small amount of organic soil was added to the pots with regolith and river sand to enhance root growth and water retention.

In each of the different soil types, vegetables such as carrots, peas, and tomatoes were planted, both on their own and together.

Previous research has shown that these three crops are able to be grown in Martian regolith. Ultimately, the scientists had 12 different experimental treatments with a total of 60 pots.

After 105 days, they harvested the crops and determined the yield and nutritional value of each plant.

They discovered that in the simulated Martian soil, intercropping was ideal for tomatoes rather than being planted alone. They grew better when they were next to peas and carrots.

