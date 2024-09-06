New Research Suggests The Moon Has A Very Thin And Wispy Atmosphere That Developed Due To Space Rocks Battering The Surface

Our planet’s moon has a long history of violence, which scientists recently realized has contributed to the development of a very thin and wispy atmosphere called an exosphere.

For many years, researchers have puzzled over the cause of the fragile lunar atmosphere. Now, new research has indicated that the exosphere’s existence is due to space rocks battering the moon.

Such an assault is called “impact vaporization,” a phenomenon that occurs when impacts stir up lunar soil, vaporizing materials that escape to space or stay hanging over the moon.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Chicago believe this process has renewed and sustained the moon’s atmosphere for billions of years.

“We give a definitive answer that meteorite impact vaporization is the dominant process that creates the lunar atmosphere,” Nicole Nie, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor at MIT, said.

“The moon is close to 4.5 billion years old, and through that time, the surface has been continuously bombarded by meteorites. We show that eventually, a thin atmosphere reaches a steady state because it’s being continuously replenished by small impacts all over the moon.”

The moon contains a lot of pits and scars that serve as a reminder of how space rocks have struck its surface throughout its entire history. During the early years of the moon’s life, the solar system was way more chaotic and violent.

As a result, the lunar surface was often pummeled with massive meteorites. Over time, collisions between solar system bodies wore down many larger space rocks.

So, as the moon got older, the bombardment continued, but the rocks had diminished to space particles called “micrometeoroids” that were smaller than a grain of sand.

