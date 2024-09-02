Put A Stop To Your Puppy Nipping And Biting With These Helpful Tips

Bringing home a new puppy isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Amidst the cute cuddles and tail wags, there is a less-than-adorable habit that every single puppy parent will eventually encounter – nipping and biting.

Your dog’s tiny teeth might be small, but they can pack a surprising pinch. While it’s only natural to feel both frustrated and concerned when your puppy starts nipping at everything in sight, understanding this behavior is crucial for addressing it.

This is a common phase in a puppy’s development, and with some patience and effective strategies, you can get your furry friend to grow out of this habit.

First, Why Do Puppies Nip?

Puppies rely on their mouths to explore the world around them. Just like human babies, dogs use their mouths to test boundaries and learn more about their environment.

Nipping is a way for them to communicate, play, and even relieve the discomfort that comes with teething. Puppies would typically nip at their littermates during playtime, too, which helps them develop social skills and learn bite inhibition – or the ability to control the force of their bite.

So, when your puppy nips at you, they’re not trying to be aggressive. They’re just looking to play and learn more about their surroundings.

How Long Does The Nipping Phase Last?

This phase usually peaks between three to six months of age, which coincides with the teething period. During this time, those little teeth are falling out, and the discomfort can lead to more frequent nipping.

