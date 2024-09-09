She Asked A Guy About His Credit Score And Promptly Got Dumped

A few weeks ago, this 27-year-old woman met a 29-year-old man online, and they’ve been talking and going on dates ever since.

She thinks things between them have been going great, and as they’ve grown to know one another, she started falling for him.

“Last night, he asked me to be his GF and told me that even though it was soon, he has never been more sure of anything in his life, that the times he has spent with me have been the best times of his life,” she explained.

They both had a lot to drink yesterday evening, and they ended up at a bar before calling it a night.

Without giving it a second thought, she just burst out by asking him what his credit score was. She can admit now that was an irritating and strange thing to ask, considering they are freshly into a relationship.

If she hadn’t had so many drinks, she definitely would not have asked that kind of question so early on.

“But his reaction really hurt, and [he] said, “Yeah, I don’t want to be your boyfriend,” she added. “I thought he was kidding, but he wasn’t.”

“He said that’s a [messed] up question, and clearly I just want him for his money…to which I said ok, it’s fair that you didn’t like that question, but A. I have my own money and don’t [care] if you have any and B. All you needed to say was I’m not comfortable answering that.”

If she had outright asked how much money he has in the bank, she could understand his reaction, but she simply wanted to know his credit score.

