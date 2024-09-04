She Had A Big Pregnancy Craving For Indian Takeout And Asked Her Husband To Get It, But Her Mother-In-Law Called Her Self-Centered For Not Eating The Same Meal As The Rest Of The Family

This 27-year-old woman has been married to her husband for two years, and right now, they are expecting their very first child together. Throughout her pregnancy so far, her most prevalent symptom has also been cravings.

“I’ve been wanting the same handful of foods on repeat, and when I start wanting a food, it is like I literally cannot focus on anything else until I get that food. It’s nuts,” she said.

More recently, her top craving has been chicken tikka from a local Indian restaurant, which has been her favorite takeout meal lately.

However, her mother-in-law, who she’s never had a super close relationship with, made this specific meal craving a huge issue while at her house last week.

For some context, both of her in-laws visited just last weekend and stayed with her and her husband. Then, one evening, she got hit by some strong pregnancy cravings – specifically for that Indian meal.

They’d already had some dinner plans for that night and had gone to the grocery store earlier, intending to grill hamburgers and make some corn and potato salad on the side.

“But like I said, when I get a craving, it’s all I can think about,” she noted.

That’s why she began begging her husband to head out and buy the chicken tikka for her. He agreed to pick it up, too, but then her mother-in-law started voicing her opinion.

Her mother-in-law claimed to not like Indian food or “the smell that it leaves behind” and insinuated that if they were going to order takeout, they should get food from a restaurant that everyone liked.

