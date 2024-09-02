She Learned Her Brother Got All Of His Kids DNA Tested To Prevent Paternity Fraud, So She Said His Wife Could Just Do That By Not Sleeping With Other Guys

While this 27-year-old woman was recently at a family dinner, she started talking to her 34-year-old brother – who’s currently married and has kids.

His wife, who is also pregnant again, was just lying down in the guest room at the time since she wasn’t feeling great.

Anyway, during their conversation, she started asking whether his wife’s pregnancy was any tougher than her previous pregnancies.

“We were just chatting, and he mentioned that they already got the DNA test done,” she recalled.

She was caught off guard and asked whether the test was for genetic diseases. But, to her surprise, her brother confirmed that he actually meant a paternity test.

The reason she was so shocked was that she truly thought her brother’s wife – her sister-in-law – was a lovely woman. So, she never expected his wife to cheat on him or anything.

Then, she decided to ask her brother if there was actually a possibility of him not being the baby’s biological father. To that, he claimed that it was “always a possibility.”

“I guess I had a look on my face, and he asked what that was about, and I just told him that I didn’t think his wife was that kind of woman,” she explained.

Well, this just infuriated her brother – who went on a rant about how, by taking the DNA test, his wife was “helping to keep paternity fraud down.” In response, she pointed out how his wife could just do that by not sleeping with any other guys.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.