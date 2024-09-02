She Left Her Sister’s Wedding Early After Her Sister Called Her Art Career A Hobby And Claimed It Wasn’t A Real Job

This 26-year-old woman has an older sister named Anna, who’s 28, and their relationship has always been a bit complex because they are polar opposites.

While Anna is a “type A” person who is very successful and always on top of everything, she’s more creative and laid back. That’s why she decided to embark on a career as an artist, and she recently launched her own small business.

There, she sells her paintings and even completes commissions for interested buyers.

“It’s been slow, but it’s starting to pick up, and I’m really proud of it,” she said.

Her family, including Anna, has a different perspective, though. They always sort of dismiss her art and don’t understand why she opted to take an untraditional career route, unlike her sister.

Then, after Anna recently tied the knot, her sister’s disapproval of her work finally came front and center during an awkward and hurtful conversation.

For some context, her sister got married last weekend, and everything started off great. Anna’s best friend was the maid of honor, but she still helped out a ton when it came to planning the event.

The ceremony was gorgeous, too, and she was genuinely happy for Anna on her wedding day.

“I was doing my best to be there for her because, despite everything, Anna’s my sister, and I love her,” she detailed.

