She Purposely Gave Her Brother’s Friend Bad Service While Dining At Her Restaurant Because She Knows He Never Tips

This young woman is currently a waiter at a small restaurant, and like most servers, she gets “tipped out” at the end of every night. So, if any customers do not tip, it quite literally costs her and the other staff members to serve them.

“I hate it, but there are no other jobs, and I have bills to pay,” she said.

However, her specific restaurant has an interesting policy where, if a customer isn’t known to tip, then they will basically only receive their food and no other additional service.

For instance, those patrons will have to refill their own drinks and walk up to the register if they need anything else.

“Because it costs us money to wait on you. It’s basically like the service you’d get at a fast-food restaurant,” she explained.

“You’re also encouraged to try to take out, which we don’t accept tips for.”

It seems that not everyone is accustomed to this type of treatment toward non-tippers, though, because there was some drama after her brother’s friend, Jake, visited her restaurant for the first time.

It all began a couple of weeks ago when she waited on Jake during a meal. He was actually super complimentary of her service, but he also made some uncomfortable remarks. For instance, a joke about taking her “back to his place.”

Even so, Jake actually didn’t tip at all – which shocked her. Then, she decided to ask her brother about it, and she found out that Jake never tips at any restaurant.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.