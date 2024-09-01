She Reported Her Coworker To HR For Using All The Office Fridge Space To Store Homemade Lunches And Sell Them To Other Colleagues, So Her Coworker Tried To Get Her Fired

When this woman was at work just a few weeks ago, she realized that it was becoming increasingly difficult to find any space in the office fridge to store her lunch. Day after day, the refrigerator was completely full.

“And I soon realized that one of my coworkers, Anna, was using it to store a bunch of homemade lunches she sells to other employees,” she recalled.

For some context, Anna is apparently a great cook who brings in around 15 pre-prepared meals every single day. Then, her coworker stores them in the fridge until other colleagues pick them up throughout the work day – which has become a popular practice among her team.

In the beginning, she didn’t care about this at all, either. But, more recently, she just became sick and tired of barely having enough room left in the fridge for her own food.

This pushed her to confront Anna and suggest that she consider some other storage options – such as a cooler. She also pointed out how the refrigerator was meant to be used by everyone.

Well, Anna didn’t respond kindly to her feedback and became super defensive.

“Saying that her food was in high demand and that she had every right to use the fridge,” she detailed.

“Anna even hinted that if I wanted more space, I should start buying her lunches instead of bringing my own.”

This confrontation only escalated things, too, because after she continued being unable to fit her lunch in the fridge at work for a few more days, she decided to go to HR and report her coworker.

