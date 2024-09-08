She Snooped Through Her Husband’s Phone And Caught Him Talking To Other Women Again, But He’s Calling Her An Evil Liar And Won’t Speak To Her

This 36-year-old woman is currently married with kids, and throughout her and her 35-year-old husband’s relationship, he’s always kept his cell phone on him at all times.

He only charged the device in the car and practically never left it unattended while he was at home. According to her, his phone was constantly in his pocket or his hand.

But, about two months ago, her husband happened to fall asleep on the couch – and his cell phone was left on as it was sitting on his lap.

At the time, she went to cover him with a blanket and realized the device was unlocked. Additionally, she noticed his cell phone was open to a text conversation – but the texts were colored differently than on iMessage.

“So I picked it up and looked,” she recalled.

This led her to discover that her husband had been using secret messaging apps to engage in numerous online flings with other women. In fact, after she looked through the messages, she found dozens of other girls.

Still, that wasn’t even the worst of it. Once she closed that app, she saw other apps – such as Snapchat – that her husband also used to talk to other women.

“More girls and thousands of messages, with one [he called] his love and her encouraging him to leave me and our kids behind,” she revealed.

“I lost it and woke him up for a blowout fight.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.