She Wanted To Wait To Date Her Friend Until His Divorce Was Finalized, But He Quickly Moved On To Someone New

Several months back, this 37-year-old woman’s 38-year-old guy friend mentioned that he and his wife were getting a divorce.

Five months after her friend separated from his wife, he then asked her out on a date. Now, they’ve been friends for close to a decade, and she has always thought he was handsome.

She also felt that over the years, they proved to have some great chemistry. But since her friend was married, she never made a move and respected that.

“When he asked me out, I honestly did not want to date a married man, so I told him that we should stick to being friends until he’s officially divorced,” she explained.

“Plus, I didn’t want to risk him going back to his wife or being a rebound. I read a lot about dating separated or recently divorced men and most was not good.”

For more context, her friend wasn’t separated from his wife for a long time before he asked about a date.

If he had been separated for longer and was clearly moving on, maybe she would have felt differently and wouldn’t have viewed him asking her out as a red flag.

But she’s seen many people separate, only to wind up reconciling. Additionally, her friend’s wife left her friend, and it wasn’t a mutual decision to split up.

In her opinion, her friend needed to take a bit of time to heal from what his wife did before she thought it was a good idea to try dating him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.