She Watched An NBA Playoff Game With Her Friends At A Florida Bar In 2009 And Vanished After Leaving With A Man Who’s Now Serving Life Behind Bars For The Attempted Murder Of Another Woman

As a teenager, Tracy Ocasio lived in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and attended high school there before moving to Florida with her family in 1998.

Throughout her young adult life, she held various jobs at both restaurants and retail stores – working as a waitress at Denny’s, a sales associate at Michael’s, Ross Dress for Less, and a pet store.

However, once she was 27-years-old in 2009, Tracy was considering a new career path.

At the time, she was living with her parents in their home on New Victor Road, located in Ocoee, Florida. She was also the proud owner of a cat named Cookie, two pet scorpions, and two pet lizards.

But Tracy was thinking about enrolling in college and studying radiology. Then, on May 26, 2009, she tragically disappeared after leaving a Florida restaurant and bar.

It all began on May 26, 2009. That Tuesday night, Tracy decided to visit the Florida Tap Room Restaurant & Bar, located on Raliegh Street, with her friends to watch an NBA playoff game. The Orlando Magic were playing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to the game’s start, she also reportedly spoke on the phone with her mother and claimed she’d be home later in the evening.

Yet, while surveillance camera footage captured Tracy leaving the bar at 1:30 a.m. with a man, she never returned home after the game and was never seen or heard from again.

At 7:00 p.m. the following day, May 27, Tracy’s car – a yellow two-door 2002 Chevrolet Cobalt LS with Florida license plate number J051EC – was found abandoned on Franklin Street, approximately 15 miles away from the restaurant and bar. Her cell phone, wallet, and keys were not inside the vehicle.

