She Went Away On A Girl’s Trip To Greece Instead Of Taking Care Of Her Husband After He Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed, So Her Mother-In-Law Called Her A Horrible Wife

For the past year and a half, this 24-year-old woman has been planning a girl’s trip to Greece with her sisters and two friends.

However, several months ago, her husband found out that he needed to get his wisdom teeth removed, and his doctor provided him with multiple date options for the surgery.

“One for three months ago, one for the week I would be gone, and two or three options in October,” she recalled.

At the time, her husband’s clinic was booking up fast, and he was in pain. That’s why she told him to make the earliest available appointment.

Not only would it help resolve his pain quicker, but it would prevent him from going into surgery while she was out of the country.

Well, to her dismay, her husband opted not to take the first open date – claiming it was “too soon” and that he “wasn’t mentally prepared.” After that, she figured he would just wait to get his wisdom teeth removed until October.

Spoiler alert: that didn’t happen. Rather, only three weeks before she left for her trip to Greece, her husband announced that he’d booked the surgery for the week of her vacation.

“And he’d need me to stay home and take care of him,” she revealed.

But she flat-out told her husband that she wasn’t going to cancel her travels and gave him two options. He could either get someone else to help him after the procedure or change the surgery to a later date.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.