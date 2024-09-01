She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Talked For 15 Minutes About How Much He Hated Seafood, Then Ordered Fish Tacos For Dinner

A 27-year-old TikToker who goes by the name Alé (@ale_latte) is describing a bad date she went on with a guy she matched with on a dating app. Before meeting up, they messaged each other through the app for about two weeks.

By then, he still hadn’t asked her on a date. So, she gave him a nudge by jokingly questioning if they were ever going to meet.

He took the hint and started planning for their date. He decided to drive over to her side of town.

Alé had high hopes for this date because he was really funny and seemed like a good communicator when they were texting. She thought they would get along well. Unfortunately, she was proven very wrong.

She showed up to their date at 7 p.m., which was the time they had agreed upon. However, he was not there.

Finally, he arrived several minutes later. When he sat down, he did not greet her or apologize for being late. She then asked him some questions to get a conversation going.

At one point, they landed on the topic of being a picky eater. For 15 minutes, he droned on about how he hated seafood.

Afterward, the server came over to their table to take their orders. To Alé’s surprise, her date ordered the fish tacos. When the server walked away, she started laughing.

Her date looked at her in confusion. She asked him if he liked fish, and he responded that he did not.

