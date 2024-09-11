She Wouldn’t Allow Her Neighbor To Borrow Her Golden Retriever For Their Wedding Photos, And Now Other Residents In Her Building Think She’s Being Selfish

This 26-year-old woman has an adorable female golden retriever named Bailey, and she thinks her pet is the sweetest pup on the planet. Bailey is extremely friendly and has gorgeous golden fur that, yes, looks wonderful in photos.

She also has a neighbor in her building, Karen, who will be tying the knot in just a couple of weeks.

“We’re not close, but we’ve always been on friendly terms – small talk in the hallway, exchanging cookies during the holidays, that sort of thing,” she said.

So, when Karen actually approached her and asked to “borrow” Bailey for her wedding, she was completely caught off guard.

It all began a couple of days ago when she received a knock on her door, and Karen was on the other side, asking if they could chat.

She figured her neighbor wanted to discuss something serious, but then Karen started going on and on about how beautiful her dog was. Afterward, she was told that Bailey would “perfectly match” her neighbor’s wedding color scheme.

“I was a little confused but thanked her for the compliment, thinking that was it,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t. Karen went on to ask if Bailey could be borrowed for some wedding pictures. More specifically, her neighbor wanted to bring her pup to the wedding venue and dress her in a floral dog collar. Next, Karen wanted Bailey to pose with the bridal party for a few hours before she picked her pet up later on!

Her neighbor claimed that having Bailey there would “mean the world to her.” On top of that, Karen thought that her dog would get to “be part of something truly special.”

