She Wouldn’t Switch Plane Seats With A Little Girl Who Was Separated From Her Family On A Flight, So She Was Glared At For The Entire Trip

This 32-year-old woman recently had to fly internationally, and before her trip, she booked a window seat months in advance. She loves looking outside during her travels, as it really helps ease her anxiety surrounding takeoff and landing.

But, when it actually came time for her flight, she had to deal with an upset family that really wanted her to switch seats.

The drama all began when she boarded the plane and realized a family of four had been split up. Two members were seated in the row behind her, while two were in the row ahead of her.

So, right as she sat in her window seat, the mother approached her and asked to switch with a 6-year-old girl. That way, the family could sit together.

“But the daughter’s seat was in the middle of the middle row, smack in the middle of the plane,” she explained.

“I politely declined, explaining that I had picked the window seat on purpose for my own comfort.”

The mother didn’t take her response well and became kind of hostile, claiming it wasn’t fair for her family to be separated on the flight – which was supposed to take eight hours.

Then, the mother accused her of being selfish and claimed she should “understand as a woman.”

She made it clear that she empathized with the family’s situation, but she also pointed out how it was the airline’s fault for seating them separately.

