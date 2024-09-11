She Wouldn’t Take In Her Brother’s Family After A Burst Pipe Flooded Their House Because His Kids Are Just Too Destructive

This 34-year-old woman currently lives in a three-bedroom home that she owns by herself.

However, just a few days ago, her 37-year-old brother was struck with a tragedy. A burst pipe caused his whole house to flood, and the repairs are going to take weeks. This has left her brother, as well as his wife and two young children, in a very difficult spot.

So, he turned to her for help and asked if his whole family could stay with her for the time being. But she flat-out refused to lend a hand, and now, her whole family is angry at her.

For some context, while she and her brother get along just fine, they aren’t exactly close. Plus, the real issue is his kids – who are extremely energetic and, in her opinion, destructive.

“When they visit, they run around, tough everything, and the last time they were here, they broke a vase that belonged to my late grandmother,” she detailed.

At the time, her brother and sister-in-law acted like it wasn’t even a big deal, too. They simply laughed it off, claimed “kids will be kids,” and never offered to replace the vase.

To make matters worse, she currently works full-time from home in a very demanding position.

“I need a quiet environment to concentrate, and with two kids running around, that’s not going to happen,” she explained.

That’s why she tried telling her brother that he could just stay at their parent’s house, which is located only 20 minutes away.

