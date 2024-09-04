She’s Built A Wonderful Life With Her Fiancé, But She Can’t Stop Thinking About Her Ex, So She Wants To Contact Him

This 28-year-old woman claims to be happily engaged to her 29-year-old fiancé, whom she’s built a wonderful life with.

She’s been with her fiancé for two and a half years, and they own a house together. They have little kids from previous relationships, all under the age of 9.

She has one child, and he has two. Their kids are so close they call one another siblings. She loves her fiancé, their family, and the life that they have built and are continuing to develop.

While she says that she’s happy, she really misses one of her ex-boyfriends. A lot. This man is not the father of her child, and they were only together for a little over a year.

They broke up 5 years ago, but for some reason, she can’t get him out of her head, and she’s been thinking about him for an entire year now.

“But I’ve had dreams about being back together with him and wake up with my heart literally aching,” she explained.

“I’ve daydreamed about him. Our break up was mutual and amicable because we were in different places in our lives at the time, wanted things on very different timelines, and agreed that we were holding each other back and loved each other enough to just want the other happy, even if it meant that couldn’t happen together.”

They stayed friends for some time post-breakup, and they had to continue living together after that, too.

Then things got a bit rocky between them, so they stopped all communication when they moved out, though they tried to leave things on a high note.

